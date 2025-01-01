Cal visits Pittsburgh following Leggett’s 23-point game

California Golden Bears (7-5, 0-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Cal after Ishmael Leggett scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 110-78 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 at home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Guillermo Diaz Graham leads the Panthers with 6.3 boards.

The Golden Bears are 0-1 in ACC play. Cal is second in the ACC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 3.1.

Pittsburgh averages 84.0 points, 8.2 more per game than the 75.8 Cal allows. Cal averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diaz Graham is averaging 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 19.1 points for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press