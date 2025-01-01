Johnson and UC Davis host CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Bakersfield after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 109-46 victory over the Cal Maritime Keelhaulers.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Bakersfield averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

CSU Bakersfield makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UC Davis averages 71.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 70.5 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Johnson is averaging 19.8 points and 2.8 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press