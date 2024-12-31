Uduje and San Jose State host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (7-6, 1-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Colorado State after Josh Uduje scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 73-71 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 3-3 in home games. San Jose State is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 1-1 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.6.

San Jose State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Colorado State averages 72.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.6 San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Spartans.

Clifford is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press