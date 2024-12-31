No. 1 UCLA hosts No. 24 Michigan following Betts’ 21-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA plays No. 24 Michigan after Lauren Betts scored 21 points in UCLA’s 91-54 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Bruins are 6-0 in home games. UCLA ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.5 assists per game. Elina Aarnisalo leads the Bruins averaging 5.0.

The Wolverines are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

UCLA makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Michigan averages 30.8 more points per game (81.7) than UCLA allows (50.9).

The Bruins and Wolverines square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Bruins.

Syla Swords is averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 84.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press