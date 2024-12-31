Malik Thomas, Carlton Linguard Jr. lift San Francisco over Santa Clara 97-94 in OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 34 points and Carlton Linguard Jr. had a go-ahead layup with 55 seconds left in overtime as San Francisco held off Santa Clara 97-94 on Monday night.

Thomas made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers and all 12 of his free throws for the Dons (12-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference). He added eight rebounds. Marcus Williams totaled 23 points and eight assists. Linguard and Tyrone Riley IV both scored 11. Riley also had eight boards.

Christoph Tilly and reserve Johnny O’Neil both scored 20 to lead the Broncos (9-6, 1-1). O’Neil added 10 rebounds. Carlos Stewart and Tyeree Bryan scored 13 points apiece. Stewart added eight rebounds and six assists. Adama Bal scored 11.

Thomas made three free throws with 15 seconds left to force overtime tied at 86. Santa Clara led 47-45 at halftime.

