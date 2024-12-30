Washington State hosts Porter and Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Washington State after Jevon Porter scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 70-55 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Washington State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Washington State scores 81.5 points, 12.2 more per game than the 69.3 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 71.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.5 Washington State allows to opponents.

The Cougars and Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars.

Porter is averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press