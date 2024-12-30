Watkins scores 31 points to propel No. 4 Southern California past No. 23 Michigan, 78-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 31 points, making 13 of 14 free throws, and No. 4 Southern California beat No. 23 Michigan 78-58 on Sunday night in the Trojans’ Big Ten home opener.

Watkins had five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks. Kiki Iriafen added 18 points for the Trojans (12-1, 2-0). The duo combined to score USC’s first 16 points in the fourth when the Trojans outscored Michigan 21-9.

Jordan Hobbs scored 19 points for Michigan (10-3, 1-1). Greta Kampschroeder added 14 and Olivia Olson had 11.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have lost to all three ranked opponents they’ve faced so far this season, including a six-point defeat to then-No. 1 South Carolina. They’ll get another crack at the top team at UCLA on Wednesday.

USC: Iriafen was on the bench with four fouls before returning in the fourth. She scored the Trojans’ first eight points to stretch their lead to 18 points and provided solid defense in the low post.

Key moment

With Michigan trailing by 10 points, Hobbs scored 14 straight points, including four 3-pointers in a row, to help the Wolverines trail 34-31 at halftime.

Key stat

The Trojans were 20 of 23 from the free-throw line, making 13 of 14 in the third when they trailed by two before getting their lead back up to 10 going into the fourth.

Up next

Michigan visits top-ranked UCLA, and USC hosts Nebraska, both Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer