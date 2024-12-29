Barnstable leads St. Thomas against UC Riverside after 23-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (10-4) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-5, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits UC Riverside after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 93-68 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Highlanders have gone 5-0 at home. UC Riverside has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tommies are 3-3 on the road. St. Thomas scores 85.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

UC Riverside is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.2% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Kendall Blue is averaging 11.7 points for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

