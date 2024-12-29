Washington State hosts Loyola Marymount following Porter’s 22-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-5, 0-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Washington State after Jevon Porter scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 70-55 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Washington State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 0-1 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Loyola Marymount averages 71.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.5 Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Lions face off Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars.

Porter is averaging 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press