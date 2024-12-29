No. 23 Michigan visits No. 4 USC following Kampschroeder’s 23-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan plays No. 4 USC after Greta Kampschroeder scored 23 points in Michigan’s 96-55 win against the Akron Zips.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 at home. USC ranks sixth in college basketball giving up 52.1 points per game while holding opponents to 34.1% shooting.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in conference play. Michigan has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

USC scores 85.1 points, 29.1 more per game than the 56.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game USC allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 24.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Hobbs averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press