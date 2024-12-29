UC San Diego defeats Division-III Occidental 109-51

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie’s 24 points helped UC San Diego defeat Division-III Occidental 109-51 on Saturday night.

McGhie added five rebounds for the Tritons (12-2). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Nordin Kapic shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Tritons extended their winning streak to 10 games.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Nasir Luna, who finished with 17 points. Henry Wilson added 11 points and six rebounds for Occidental. Nicky Clotfelter also recorded five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press