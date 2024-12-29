Mostly Cloudy
Utah Valley defeats Bethesda (CA) 119-59

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 21 points in Utah Valley’s 119-59 victory over Bethesda (CA) on Saturday night.

Toolson added five rebounds for the Wolverines (8-6). Ethan Potter scored 19 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Hayden Welling shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Kameron Mayhan led the way for the Flames with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Durr added 10 points for Bethesda. Taeo Thomas also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

