Pacific faces Saint Mary’s (CA), aims to break road slide

Pacific Tigers (5-9) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-3)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -22; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific travels to Saint Mary’s (CA) looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Gaels have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks third in the WCC in team defense, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Pacific is sixth in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 5.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 75.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.3 Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.6 points and six assists for the Gaels.

Jefferson Koulibaly averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press