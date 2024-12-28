Fresno State plays UNLV, aims to end road losing streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Bulldogs take on UNLV.

The Rebels have gone 5-1 in home games. UNLV has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference matchups. Fresno State has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Rebels.

Zaon Collins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press