Jacobs leads Fresno State against UNLV after 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) at UNLV Rebels (8-4)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV after Mia Jacobs scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 66-55 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Rebels are 7-1 in home games. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in road games. Fresno State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 64.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 64.3 UNLV allows to opponents.

The Rebels and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiara Jackson is averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels.

Jacobs is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

