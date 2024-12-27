No. 20 San Diego State takes home win streak into matchup with Utah State

Utah State Aggies (11-1, 1-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 San Diego State hosts Utah State looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs have gone 4-1 in home games. San Diego State is third in the MWC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Miles Byrd leads the Aztecs with 4.7 boards.

The Aggies have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

San Diego State averages 75.2 points, 9.5 more per game than the 65.7 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 14.1 percentage points higher than the 34.9% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists.

Drake Allen is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press