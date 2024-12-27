Pacific takes on Saint Mary’s (CA), looks to halt 5-game slide

Pacific Tigers (5-9) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-3)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -21.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific aims to stop its five-game slide with a victory against Saint Mary’s (CA).

The Gaels have gone 7-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.6.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Pacific is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific scores 7.0 more points per game (71.6) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (64.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Gaels.

Elias Ralph is averaging 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press