Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Elliott and Pacific

Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-5, 2-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (5-7, 1-1 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elizabeth Elliott scored 24 points in Pacific’s 84-71 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers are 3-2 on their home court. Pacific has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up 62.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Pacific averages 63.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 62.0 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

The Tigers and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Kennedy Johnson is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press