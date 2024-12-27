Dylan Edwards scores 3 TDs, Kansas State rallies to beat Rutgers 44-41 in Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas State faced a daunting task when DJ Giddens, one of the top running backs in the Big 12, opted out of the Rate Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Dylan Edwards showed the Wildcats and their fans they had nothing to worry about.

Edwards ran for 196 yards and scored his third touchdown on a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter, helping Kansas State rally past Rutgers 44-41 in the Rate Bowl on Thursday night.

“Dylan and those young guys, those kids are really good players,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “They just need belief and confidence.”

They got it in the desert — after some early stumbles.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6) led by 10 at halftime and went up 34-17 on Ja’shon Benjamin’s 7-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive of the second half. But Edwards and the Wildcats (9-4) stormed back.

Edwards scored on 65-yard touchdown run and, after an interception thrown by Rutgers’ Athan Kaliakmanis, Garrett Oakley caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull Kansas State within five. The Wildcats failed 2-point conversions after both touchdowns.

Rutgers briefly regained momentum, going up 41-29 early in the fourth quarter on Antwan Raymond’s 1-yard TD run on a fake tush push.

Kansas State answered with Avery Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Jackson. Edwards followed with his 36-yard score, capping an impressive night in place of Giddens, who ran for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

“We worked on those plays for two weeks, so just trying to do my job and that’s what I did,” Edwards said.

Rutgers still had a chance. The Scarlet Knights moved from their 25 to Kansas State’s 44, but gained just three more yards and turned it over on downs with just under two minutes left.

“As I tell the players: in life, if you do everything you can to be the best you can be, you can be disappointed,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “I know that this team did everything they could, just came up a little short.”

Rutgers also was without its leading rusher, with Kyle Monangai opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Raymond was solid in his place, running for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Kaliakmanis threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, but also had a key interception and was just 14 of 32 passing.

Rutgers had 82 yards of offense in the second half after racking up 319 in the first.

“They controlled the game in the second half with their offense and their defense,” Schiano said.

Johnson’s run

Johnson has taken some criticism during his sophomore season, but he never let it bother him.

Johnson threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-30 passing in the Rate Bowl, adding 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The touchdown pass to Jackson in the fourth quarter was his 25th of the season, breaking the school record shared by Ell Roberson and Will Howard.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys who have great talent and don’t put in the work, but he’s got both those combos,” Kansas State linebacker Austin Moore said. “He’s going to continue to be special.”

Takeaways

Kansas State: The Wildcats struggled defensively until they needed it most, shutting down Rutgers most of the second half. Edwards took it from there, racking up 223 total yards — none bigger than his final TD run.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights had a second straight bowl win within their grasp, but let it slip through their fingers with a slew of defensive miscues in the second half.

Up next

Kansas State: Johnson, Edwards and RB Joe Jackson are underclassmen, as is leading tackler Austin Romaine. DE Brendan Mott and Moore, anchors to K-State’s defense, played their final college games.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights will have plenty of holes to fill in the offseason. Kaliakmanis is one of six senior starters on offense, and the defense has eight.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer