Jim Larrañaga stepping down at Miami, Bill Courtney to take over, AP source says View Photo

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jim Larrañaga is stepping down as Miami’s men’s basketball coach effective immediately, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

Larrañaga will be replaced by associate head coach Bill Courtney — one of Larrañaga’s best friends for the past three decades or so — for the remainder of the season, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not made any public announcement.

A press conference was planned for later Thursday.

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer