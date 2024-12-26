Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Jim Larrañaga stepping down at Miami, Bill Courtney to take over, AP source says

By AP News
Tennessee Miami Basketball

Jim Larrañaga stepping down at Miami, Bill Courtney to take over, AP source says

Photo Icon View Photo

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jim Larrañaga is stepping down as Miami’s men’s basketball coach effective immediately, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

Larrañaga will be replaced by associate head coach Bill Courtney — one of Larrañaga’s best friends for the past three decades or so — for the remainder of the season, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not made any public announcement.

A press conference was planned for later Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 