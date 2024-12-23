Auburn lands top transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech View Photo

Top transfer portal target Eric Singleton Jr., who led Georgia Tech in receiving each of the past two seasons, is on his way to Auburn, the school announced Monday.

Singleton was rated as the No. 3 player in the portal and the top receiver by 247Sports. He had 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns last season. That followed a freshman year when he produced 714 yards and six scores on 48 catches.

Singleton helps Auburn replace leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who starred in his lone season after transferring from Penn State.

Auburn had already signed Wake Forest transfer receiver Horatio Fields, who caught 39 passes for 463 yards and four TDs in his final season with the Demon Deacons.

