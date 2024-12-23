Falslev scores 18 in Utah State’s 75-68 victory against Saint Mary’s (CA)

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mason Falslev’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Saint Mary’s (CA) 75-68 on Sunday night.

Falslev also added five rebounds for the Aggies (11-1). Karson Templin shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Ian Martinez shot 4 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Mitchell Saxen finished with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Gaels (10-3). Augustas Marciulionis added 12 points, eight assists and two steals for Saint Mary’s. Mikey Lewis finished with 12 points and two steals.

Utah State took the lead with 16:10 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-27 at halftime, with Aubin Gateretse racking up 10 points. Utah State was outscored by Saint Mary’s in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Falslev led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press