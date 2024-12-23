Martin’s 18 lead Long Beach State over NAIA-member La Sierra 83-57

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kam Martin had 18 points in Long Beach State’s 83-57 win over NAIA-member La Sierra on Sunday night.

Martin also had three steals for the Beach (6-8). Christian Richardson scored 17 points while going 5 of 6 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. TJ Wainwright shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Noel Camejo finished with 14 points and four assists for the Golden Eagles. Quinn Collins added 11 points for La Sierra. Alex Archer finished with 10 points.

By The Associated Press