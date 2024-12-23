Agbo’s season-high 19 points lead USC past Southern, 82-51 in final nonconference game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead USC to an 82-51 win over Southern on Sunday to close out its nonconference schedule by winning its fourth straight game.

The Trojans (9-4) will take the holidays off before diving into its Big Ten Conference schedule Jan. 4 when they host No. 24 Michigan.

USC opened the game on a 19-4 run and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Jaguars trailed 41-27 at intermission, but Josh Cohen hit four straight free throws, turned a three-point play and added a layup in the first three minutes of the second half to push the lead to 22 points at 52-30.

Agbo was 4 of 8 from 3-point range and the Trojans were 6 of 17 from deep for the game. Cohen converted 9 of 10 from the line and finished with 17 points. Desmond Claude added 13 points and dished five assists. Wesley Yates III contributed 11 points.

DaMariee Jones, Jordan Johnson and Dionjahe Thomas each scored 10 points to lead Southern (5-7), which was 17 of 52 from the field, including 2 of 19 from distance.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball