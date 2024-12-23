Partly Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Jacob Holt scores 23 to help Sacramento State beat Stanislaus State 98-47

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Holt had 23 points in Sacramento State’s 98-47 victory over Stanislaus State on Sunday.

Holt also contributed five rebounds for the Hornets (3-9). Bailey Nunn scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chudi Dioramma had 14 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor. The Hornets broke a five-game slide.

Jason Cibull led the way for the Warriors with 17 points. Stanislaus State also got 10 points from Cam Walker.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 