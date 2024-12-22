Saint Mary’s (CA) takes home win streak into matchup with Utah State

Utah State Aggies (10-1, 1-0 MWC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Gaels face Utah State.

The Gaels have gone 7-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 38.3 boards. Paulius Murauskas leads the Gaels with 9.0 rebounds.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 10-1 to start the season. Utah State has an 8-1 record against teams over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murauskas is averaging 14.1 points and nine rebounds for the Gaels.

Ian Martinez is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press