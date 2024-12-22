Agbim and Wyoming host CSU Fullerton

Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-1 MWC) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-8, 0-2 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits CSU Fullerton after Obi Agbim scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 92-55 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Titans have gone 3-1 at home. CSU Fullerton gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. Wyoming averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 73.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 71.0 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Agbim is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press