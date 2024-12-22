North Alabama visits Merkviladze and Loyola Marymount

North Alabama Lions (8-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts North Alabama after Alex Merkviladze scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 89-73 victory over the Southern Jaguars.

The Loyola Marymount Lions have gone 5-2 at home. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The North Alabama Lions have gone 2-3 away from home. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 5.0.

Loyola Marymount scores 71.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 9.6 more points per game (78.9) than Loyola Marymount allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Jacari Lane is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the North Alabama Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Loyola Marymount Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

North Alabama Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press