Partly Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

McGhie’s 27 help UC San Diego knock off San Diego 77-71

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler McGhie scored 27 points as UC San Diego beat San Diego 77-71 on Saturday night.

McGhie went 9 of 20 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Tritons (11-2). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and added six assists. Hayden Gray had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line. The Tritons prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Joey Chammaa led the Toreros (3-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Santiago Trouet added nine points and 20 rebounds for San Diego. Bendji Pierre also recorded nine points.

UCSD went into halftime leading San Diego 32-28. Gray scored nine points in the half. McGhie scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UCSD to a six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 