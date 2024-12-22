JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers shine in matchup of two of women’s basketball’s top stars

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers both showed out in a primetime matchup between two of the brightest stars in women’s basketball.

Watkins got the best of the rematch from last season’s Elite Eight that UConn won, helping No. 7 USC to a 72-70 victory over the fourth-ranked Huskies on Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd of more than 16,000 fans.

“I think it’s a testament to when you give women’s basketball a platform, we’re going to perform,” said Watkins, who scored 25 points. “I think tonight was an excellent game. … It was beautiful to be a part of and I can imagine watching it, super exciting.”

The regular season win was big, but Watkins said it didn’t erase last season’s loss that ended the Trojans’ season.

“It was an Elite Eight game, clearly it weighs differently,” the sophomore sensation said. “Last year it meant a little bit more. Avenging that was important.”

The pair of All-Americans guarded each other for much of the game. On one possession in the third quarter, Watkins blocked Bueckers shot and then took the ball down to the other end and dribbled between her legs before scoring.

Having the two stars matched up was great theater.

“Yeah definitely playing against great players you embrace the matchup and have fun in the moment,” said Bueckers, who finished with 22 points. “Both teams were trying to win. Matchups like these are why we play basketball.”

Bueckers later added that it was huge to have marquee matchups for the sport.

“It’s very important for the game to continue to grow and have these types of matchups,” Bueckers said. “For people to not shy away from it and to embrace it and schedule more opponents like these.”

Geno Auriemma has seen a lot of big games and stars over his 40 years at UConn. There was something special about Saturday night’s game.

“Happy that we can put two players like that on the floor that the whole country is familiar with and wants to see play well,” Auriemma said. “Both have their unique styles of playing.”

“I was driving in today to the game and it brought back to me the very first game we played here in ‘86 or ’87, I don’t even know. … I don’t think there were 100 people in the building. To drive up here and know there would be 16,000 people here plus the game on national television doesn’t seem like we’re talking about the same universe but this is what happened and where we are today. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer