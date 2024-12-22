Krimili hits five 3s, scores 19 to help No. 24 Cal women beat Fordham 69-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Krimili hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Ugonne Onyiah made 6 of 6 from the field and scored 13 points and No. 24 California beat Fordham 69-53 Saturday night at the Raising the B.A.R. Invitational for its sixth win in a row.

Cal (12-1) is off to its best start since 2016-17, when the Bears won 13 straight to open the season and moved in the AP Top 25 for the first time since January of 2019.

Lulu Tridale, Kayla Williams and Krimili each hit a 3-pointer in as Cal, which never trailed, scored 11 consecutive points to take a 13-2 lead with 7:10 left in the first quarter and the Bears led by as many as 14 before Chae Harris scored in the lane to cut Fordham’s deficit to 22-10 at the end of the period.

Six different Fordham players scored in a 13-4 run to open the second quarter and make it a three-point game after Taya Davis made back-to-back baskets to cap the spurt with 3:48 left in the first half. Krimili answered with a two free throws and followed with a 3-pointer before the Bears took a 33-25 lead into halftime.

Jayda Noble’s traditional three-point play with 2:17 left in the third quarter made it 48-37 and Cal led by double figures the rest of the way.

Taylor Donaldson led Fordham (6-4) with 24 points on 10-of-24 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

The Rams, who had their four-game win streak snapped, shot 32% (19 of 59) from the field.

___

