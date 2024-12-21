Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Utah State, aims for 9th straight home win

Utah State Aggies (10-1, 1-0 MWC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Utah State looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Gaels are 7-0 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies play their first true road game after going 10-1 to begin the season. Utah State has an 8-1 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 22.5 more points per game (86.3) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 assists for the Gaels.

Drake Allen is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press