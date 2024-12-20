North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 UCLA Bruins square off in New York City, New York

UCLA Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UCLA and North Carolina play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Tar Heels have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 40.9 points in the paint. Seth Trimble leads the Tar Heels with 6.5.

The Bruins are 8-1 in non-conference play. UCLA scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game.

North Carolina scores 86.5 points, 29.7 more per game than the 56.8 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Dylan Andrews is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 86.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press