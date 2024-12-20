Bal and Santa Clara host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (9-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces South Dakota after Adama Bal scored 27 points in Santa Clara’s 94-74 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Broncos are 3-2 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Jake Ensminger paces the Broncos with 6.2 boards.

The Coyotes are 1-5 in road games. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit League with 12.5 assists per game led by Chase Forte averaging 3.6.

Santa Clara’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 14.8 more points per game (87.0) than Santa Clara gives up (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ensminger is averaging 1.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Broncos.

Forte is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press