Kennesaw State visits San Jose State after Hall’s 33-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Kennesaw State after Sadaidriene Hall scored 33 points in San Jose State’s 107-100 overtime win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Spartans have gone 2-2 in home games. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 13.2 assists per game led by Donavan Yap averaging 3.2.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Braedan Lue averaging 6.5.

San Jose State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.0 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Uduje is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Spartans.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press