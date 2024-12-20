Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Sacramento State Hornets square off in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sacramento State Hornets (7-5) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-4)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Abilene Christian play at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Wildcats are 8-4 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Bella Earle averaging 3.6.

The Hornets are 7-5 in non-conference play. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 15.0 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.0.

Abilene Christian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.3 points and 2.3 steals.

Jaydia Martin averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press