San Diego hosts Villa and Washington State

Washington State Cougars (5-6) at San Diego Toreros (4-5)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits San Diego after Eleonora Villa scored 20 points in Washington State’s 76-48 win over the Saint Martin’s Saints.

The Toreros are 3-2 in home games. San Diego has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. Washington State allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

San Diego scores 66.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 71.1 Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Toreros.

Jenna Villa averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press