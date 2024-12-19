Clark leads Merrimack against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 32-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-2)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -20.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Adam Clark scored 32 points in Merrimack’s 74-68 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Gaels are 6-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.0.

The Warriors are 3-5 on the road. Merrimack is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Merrimack averages 63.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 63.4 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is averaging 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gaels.

Clark is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press