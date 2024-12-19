Stone-Carrawell and Loyola Marymount take down UCSB 60-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 15 points and Jevon Porter secured the victory with a jump shot converted into a three-point play with 17 seconds left as Loyola Marymount took down UCSB 60-58 on Wednesday.

Stone-Carrawell shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Lions (6-4). Myron Amey Jr. scored nine points and added three steals. Jan Vide and Porter finished with eight points.

Stephan D. Swenson led the way for the Gauchos (7-4) with 15 points and four assists. Kenny Pohto added 12 points and eight rebounds for UCSB. Jason Fontenet II also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Loyola Marymount takes on Southern at home on Friday, and UCSB visits Missouri State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press