UC Davis takes down Idaho 74-66

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 19 points in UC Davis’ 74-66 victory against Idaho on Wednesday.

Johnson had four steals for the Aggies (7-4). Niko Rocak scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 11 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Leo DeBruhl shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Vandals (4-8) were led in scoring by Kolton Mitchell, who finished with 26 points and six steals. Takai Hardy added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Idaho. Jojo Anderson also recorded 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. UC Davis visits Pepperdine and Idaho travels to play Pacific.

