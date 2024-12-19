Hardy has 22 in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-64 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ Hardy scored 22 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Portland 81-64 on Wednesday.

Hardy shot 8 for 15, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (6-6, 0-2 Big West Conference). Jemel Jones scored 17 points, going 7 of 15 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Marvin McGhee finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points.

Austin Rapp led the way for the Pilots (4-8) with 21 points and two blocks. Max Mackinnon added 17 points and six rebounds for Portland. Bol Dengdit also had 11 points.

CSU Bakersfield took the lead with 18:52 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-35 at halftime, with McGhee racking up 14 points. CSU Bakersfield outscored Portland in the second half by six points, with Hardy scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

Both teams play again on Saturday. CSU Bakersfield hosts Portland State and Portland hosts Lafayette.

By The Associated Press