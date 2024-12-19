Hargress scores 22, UC Riverside beats Montana State 83-80

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 22 points helped UC Riverside defeat Montana State 83-80 on Wednesday.

Hargress added 10 assists for the Highlanders (8-4). Kaleb Smith scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (5-7) were led by Brandon Walker, who posted 31 points and two steals. Montana State also got 20 points and six rebounds from Max Agbonkpolo.

Up next for UC Riverside is a matchup Saturday with UNLV on the road. Montana State visits TCU on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press