McGhee leads CSU Bakersfield against Portland after 36-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6, 0-2 Big West) at Portland Pilots (4-7)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Portland after Marvin McGhee scored 36 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-47 win against the La Sierra Golden Eagles.

The Pilots are 3-2 on their home court. Portland is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-5 away from home. CSU Bakersfield has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Portland makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). CSU Bakersfield averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Pilots.

Jemel Jones is averaging 15.8 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press