Long Beach State visits Pepperdine following Coulibaly’s 22-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (4-8, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-6)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Long Beach State after Boubacar Coulibaly scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 86-76 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Waves are 4-1 in home games. Pepperdine is third in the WCC with 16.5 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 7.3.

The Beach have gone 2-3 away from home. Long Beach State allows 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Pepperdine makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Long Beach State has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odum is averaging 11.8 points and 7.3 assists for the Waves.

Austin Johnson is averaging 6.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

