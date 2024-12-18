Pierre leads Belmont against UC Irvine after 28-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-1, 1-0 Big West) at Belmont Bruins (9-2, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts UC Irvine after Jonathan Pierre scored 28 points in Belmont’s 93-86 victory over the Richmond Spiders.

The Bruins are 5-1 in home games. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pierre averaging 6.2.

The Anteaters are 3-1 in road games. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.2.

Belmont averages 84.1 points, 23.8 more per game than the 60.3 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Anteaters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press