USC hosts Fuller and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 1-1 Big West) at USC Trojans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays USC after PJ Fuller scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 102-91 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. USC is ninth in the Big Ten with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Claude averaging 6.7.

The Matadors are 4-2 on the road. CSU Northridge averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

USC scores 74.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.4 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 12.2 more points per game (82.1) than USC allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Trojans.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 15.2 points for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press