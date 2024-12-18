Kennesaw State visits Mahi and Santa Clara

Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-5)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Kennesaw State after Elijah Mahi scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 84-74 win over the Bradley Braves.

The Broncos have gone 2-2 in home games. Santa Clara has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 1-1 in road games. Kennesaw State ranks seventh in the CUSA allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Santa Clara averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 8.3 more points per game (80.3) than Santa Clara allows to opponents (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahi is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Broncos.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press