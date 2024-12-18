UC Davis hosts Idaho after Mrus’ 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (4-7) at UC Davis Aggies (6-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits UC Davis after Tyler Mrus scored 20 points in Idaho’s 80-56 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Aggies are 3-1 in home games. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 1.9.

The Vandals are 1-4 on the road. Idaho ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 4.0.

UC Davis averages 70.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 74.2 points per game, 1.7 more than the 72.5 UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Mrus is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press