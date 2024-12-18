Andrews scores 21 and No. 18 UCLA beats Prairie View A&M 111-75 for its 9th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 21 points, Tyler Bilodeau added 18 and No. 18 UCLA extended its winning streak to nine games with a 111-75 victory over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night.

Eric Dailey scored 14 points, Kobe Johnson 12 and Trent Perry 11 for the Bruins (10-1), who shot 59% overall and made 10 of 21 3-point attempts. Aday Mara had 10 rebounds.

Jordan Tillmon scored 24 points for the Panthers (1-10), who shot 47% and also made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. Nick Anderson added 19 points and Marcel Bryant 12.

Takeaways

The Bruins had their first 100-point game since reaching that mark against Pepperdine in November 2022. They overpowered the Panthers who have lost 10 straight — all on the road. Prairie View did score 75 points against a Bruins team giving up only 55.0 per game, the top scoring defense in the nation.

Key moment

An 18-3 run, in which six Bruins scored, extended the lead to 31 points with 15 minutes remaining.

Key stat

UCLA dominated the stat sheet. A telling number was the Bruins outscoring Prairie View 31-6 off turnovers. UCLA forced 17 turnovers, just shy of its 18.6 average, which is second in the nation.

Up next

UCLA plays North Carolina at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic, and then closes nonconference play on Dec. 28 against Gonzaga in Inglewood, California, at the Intuit Dome. Prairie View has two games remaining on a 12-game trip. The Panthers play at Rice on Sunday and then at Oklahoma before returning home on Jan. 4.

