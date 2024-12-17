Auburn signs pair of offensive lineman via transfer portal

Auburn has landed two offensive line starters from Power Four schools through the transfer portal.

The Tigers announced on social media Tuesday the signing of former Southern California right tackle Mason Murphy and ex-Virginia Tech lineman Xavier Chaplin.

Chaplin started the past two seasons for the Hokies. Murphy started all 12 games last season for the Trojans, leading the team in total and offensive snaps. He started five games in each of the previous two seasons.

Auburn already has landed two transfer quarterbacks, Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma and Ashton Daniels from Stanford.

In other Southeastern Conference quarterback moves, Luke Kromenhoek revealed that he would be transferring from Florida State to Mississippi State.

Kromenhoek completed 52.4% of his passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman this season. He started Florida State’s final two games, a win over Charleston Southern and a loss to Florida.

By The Associated Press